SSC Exams Calendar 2022: Revised Exam Dates Out For CGL, CHSL & Others; See Full Schedule

The revised SSC Exams Calendar 2022 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. Revised exam dates out for CGL, CHSL & others. See full schedule here

Amrit Burman
SSC

Image: Shutterstock


The revised SSC Exams Calendar 2022 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. All those candidates who have registered their names and will appear in the examination can check the exam calendar by visiting the official site of SSC on SSC.nic.in. According to the latest schedule, the constable, head constable, and JHT examinations will be conducted in October 2022. Exams for SI in Delhi Police, JE, and Stenographer Grade C and D will be conducted in November 2022. The CGL and Scientific Assistant exams will be conducted in December 2022.

This time, the commission has changed the notification dates for the posts of Constable Driver, Head Constable AWO/TPO, SI, Scientific Assistant, JHT, MTS, JE, Stenographer, MTS, and Constable Executive. Candidates need to appear in their designated examination centre for the MTS exam in January-February 2023; the CGL exam will be held in February-March 2023; Constable in March-April 2023; and the MTS and Constable exams in April-May 2023.

 

SSC Exam Calendar

 

Events

SSC Application Last Date

SSC Exam Date

 

Recruitment of Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police
Examination-2022

29 July 2022

 October 2022

Recruitment of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi
Police Examination-2022

 

29 July 2022

 October 2022

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior
Hindi Translator Examination, 2022

04 August 2022

 October 2022

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police
Forces Examination, 2022

 30 August 2022

November 2022
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and
Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022

02 September 2022

November 2022

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022

05 September 2022

November 2022

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022

01 October 2022

December 2022

Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022

03 October 2022

December 2022

Recruitment of MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Police
Examination- 2022

31 October 2022

January -February 2023

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination,
2022

04 December 2022

February-March 2023

Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs),
SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination,
2022

19 November 2023

March-April 2023

Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2022

 

24 February 2023

April-May 2023

Recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male/Female in
Delhi Police Examination, 2022

31 March 2023

April-May 2023

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)

