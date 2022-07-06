SSC Exams Calendar 2022: Revised Exam Dates Out For CGL, CHSL & Others; See Full Schedule

The revised SSC Exams Calendar 2022 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. All those candidates who have registered their names and will appear in the examination can check the exam calendar by visiting the official site of SSC on SSC.nic.in. According to the latest schedule, the constable, head constable, and JHT examinations will be conducted in October 2022. Exams for SI in Delhi Police, JE, and Stenographer Grade C and D will be conducted in November 2022. The CGL and Scientific Assistant exams will be conducted in December 2022.

This time, the commission has changed the notification dates for the posts of Constable Driver, Head Constable AWO/TPO, SI, Scientific Assistant, JHT, MTS, JE, Stenographer, MTS, and Constable Executive. Candidates need to appear in their designated examination centre for the MTS exam in January-February 2023; the CGL exam will be held in February-March 2023; Constable in March-April 2023; and the MTS and Constable exams in April-May 2023.

SSC Exam Calendar

Events SSC Application Last Date SSC Exam Date Recruitment of Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police

Examination-2022 29 July 2022 October 2022 Recruitment of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi

Police Examination-2022 29 July 2022 October 2022 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior

Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 04 August 2022 October 2022 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police

Forces Examination, 2022 30 August 2022 November 2022 Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and

Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 02 September 2022 November 2022 Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 05 September 2022 November 2022 Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 01 October 2022 December 2022 Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022 03 October 2022 December 2022 Recruitment of MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Police

Examination- 2022 31 October 2022 January -February 2023 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination,

2022 04 December 2022 February-March 2023 Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs),

SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination,

2022 19 November 2023 March-April 2023 Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2022 24 February 2023 April-May 2023 Recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male/Female in

Delhi Police Examination, 2022 31 March 2023 April-May 2023

