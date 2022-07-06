SSC Exams Calendar 2022: Revised Exam Dates Out For CGL, CHSL & Others; See Full Schedule

Quick links:
The revised SSC Exams Calendar 2022 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. All those candidates who have registered their names and will appear in the examination can check the exam calendar by visiting the official site of SSC on SSC.nic.in. According to the latest schedule, the constable, head constable, and JHT examinations will be conducted in October 2022. Exams for SI in Delhi Police, JE, and Stenographer Grade C and D will be conducted in November 2022. The CGL and Scientific Assistant exams will be conducted in December 2022.
This time, the commission has changed the notification dates for the posts of Constable Driver, Head Constable AWO/TPO, SI, Scientific Assistant, JHT, MTS, JE, Stenographer, MTS, and Constable Executive. Candidates need to appear in their designated examination centre for the MTS exam in January-February 2023; the CGL exam will be held in February-March 2023; Constable in March-April 2023; and the MTS and Constable exams in April-May 2023.
|
Events
|
SSC Application Last Date
|
SSC Exam Date
|
Recruitment of Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police
|
29 July 2022
|October 2022
|
Recruitment of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi
|
29 July 2022
|October 2022
|
Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior
|
04 August 2022
|October 2022
|
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police
|30 August 2022
|
November 2022
|Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and
Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022
|
02 September 2022
|
November 2022
|
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022
|
05 September 2022
|
November 2022
|
Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022
|
01 October 2022
|
December 2022
|
Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022
|
03 October 2022
|
December 2022
|
Recruitment of MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Police
|
31 October 2022
|
January -February 2023
|
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination,
|
04 December 2022
|
February-March 2023
|
Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs),
|
19 November 2023
|
March-April 2023
|
Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2022
|
24 February 2023
|
April-May 2023
|
Recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male/Female in
|
31 March 2023
|
April-May 2023