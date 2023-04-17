Last Updated:

SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key Download 2023: Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC GD constable final answer keys 2022.

| Written By
Nandini Verma
SSC GD final answer key

Image: Shutterstock


SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key Download 2023: Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC GD constable final answer keys 2022. Candidates who appeared for the constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 can check and download the final answer key on the official website at ssc.nic.in. SSC GD Constable result was declared on April 8, 2023. 

SSC has also uploaded the candidates' response sheet along with the final answer key. "In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with the Question Papers on the website of the Commission on 17.04.2023," the official notice reads. The link to check SSC GD Constable final answer key will be available on the website till May 8. 

Direct link to check SSC GD final answer key

How to download SSC GD 2022 final answer key

  • Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
  • Click on the “Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022”
  • A notice will be displayed on the screen
  • Scroll down and click on the final answer key link given 
  • A login page will open
  • Now, key in your roll number and password
  • SSC GD final answer key and response sheet will be available on the screen
  • Check and download.
