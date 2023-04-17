SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key Download 2023: Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC GD constable final answer keys 2022. Candidates who appeared for the constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 can check and download the final answer key on the official website at ssc.nic.in. SSC GD Constable result was declared on April 8, 2023.

SSC has also uploaded the candidates' response sheet along with the final answer key. "In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with the Question Papers on the website of the Commission on 17.04.2023," the official notice reads. The link to check SSC GD Constable final answer key will be available on the website till May 8.

How to download SSC GD 2022 final answer key