Last Updated:

SSC GD Constable PET, PST Admit Cards OUT, Here's How To Download

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit cards for SSC GD Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
ssc

Image: Unsplash


The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit cards for SSC GD Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).  Candidates can download their admit cards online. The tests will be held from June 1 to 6 at BSF Nadia-1 recruitment center. 

 

The physical tests scheduled for May 2 to 12 were earlier canceled due to administrative and technical reasons. The revised dates have been announced. A total of 3600 candidates including 1600 females and 2000 males will appear for the physical tests. 

READ | SSC GD Constable Result: Individual marks to be uploaded today, Here's how to check

 

Check official notice here.

 

How to download SSC GD Constable PET/ PST Admit Card 

  • Visit the official website of CRPF at https://rect.crpf.gov.in.
  • Now click on the admit card section
  • Click on the link given for SSC GD Constable PET/ PST admit card 
  • Log in using your registration number and date of birth and submit 
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. 
  • Download and take its printout. 

 

READ | SSC GD Constable Result 2022: Individual marks to be released on this date
READ | SSC CGL Results 2022: Individual mark sheet, final answer key, question papers OUT
READ | Maharashtra SSC Results 2023: Where and how to check Maha SSC 10th results online
READ | Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date, Time OUT; class 10 result on June 2, see where to check

Get the latest updates on employment news, vacancies, government jobs, and career-related articles on Republic World here.

COMMENT