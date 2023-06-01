SSC GD Constable PET, PST Admit Cards OUT, Here's How To Download

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit cards for SSC GD Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates can download their admit cards online. The tests will be held from June 1 to 6 at BSF Nadia-1 recruitment center.

The physical tests scheduled for May 2 to 12 were earlier canceled due to administrative and technical reasons. The revised dates have been announced. A total of 3600 candidates including 1600 females and 2000 males will appear for the physical tests.

Check official notice here.

How to download SSC GD Constable PET/ PST Admit Card