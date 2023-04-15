SSC GD Constable PET/ PST Date Revised, Physical Tests To Begin On This Date

SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the GD Constable PET/PST 2022-23, as per reports. Earlier, CRPF notified the PET/ PST of the GD Constable Recruitment schedule and informed that it will be held on April 15 onwards. However, the physical tests will not begin on April 15. As per the latest notice, the SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2023 will begin on April 24. The official notice will soon be uploaded on the official website.

The admit cards and detailed schedule for SSC GD Constable PET/ PST will be released in due course of time. The admit cards will be published on the website- rect.crpf.gov.in. The results for SSC GD Constable written exam were released on April 8. Over 3.7 lakh candidates passed the exam. The candidates who have cleared the written exam will be called for the physical tests. The final answer keys will be uploaded on the website of the commission from April 17 till May 8. The scorecards will be available from April 27.

How to check SSC GD Constable Scorecard 2023