Last Updated:

SSC GD Constable PET/ PST Date Revised, Physical Tests To Begin On This Date

SSC GD Constable 2023 PET/ PST date has been revised. The physical test will not begin on April 15. Check the revised date here. See full details here.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
ssc gd constable

Image: Unsplash


SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the GD Constable PET/PST 2022-23, as per reports. Earlier, CRPF notified the PET/ PST of the GD Constable Recruitment schedule and informed that it will be held on April 15 onwards. However, the physical tests will not begin on April 15. As per the latest notice, the SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2023 will begin on April 24. The official notice will soon be uploaded on the official website.  

The admit cards and detailed schedule for SSC GD Constable PET/ PST will be released in due course of time. The admit cards will be published on the website- rect.crpf.gov.in. The results for SSC GD Constable written exam were released on April 8. Over 3.7 lakh candidates passed the exam. The candidates who have cleared the written exam will be called for the physical tests. The final answer keys will be uploaded on the website of the commission from  April 17 till May 8. The scorecards will be available from April 27.

How to check SSC GD Constable Scorecard 2023

  • Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on Results tab
  • Now click on the 'Constable' tab
  • A  link for SSC GD Constable 2022 scorecard will be flashing 
  • Click on the link 
  • A login page will open
  • Key in your login credentials and submit
  • Your SSC GD Constable scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take its printout.
READ | SSC GD Constable Recruitment: Vacancy open for over 24000 posts; Know how to apply
READ | SSC GD constable result declared; Here's how to check result
READ | SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in; here's direct link to check
READ | SSC GD Constable Result 2022-23: Here's how to check SSC constable result PDF
READ | SSC GD Constable Result 2023 soon, PET, PST to begin from April 15; Full details here
COMMENT