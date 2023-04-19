SSC GD Constable Physical Admit Card 2023 Released, Download Link Here

Quick links:
The Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) released the SSC GD PET Admit Card 2023 on its official website rect.crpf.gov.in. The candidates who are shortlisted can now download SSC GD physical Admit Card from the official website crpfonline.com.
Notably, a total of 3.70 lakhs candidates have been shortlisted for the next round of selection. The SSC GD physical examination will be done from April 24 to May 8, 2023.
The selected candidates will be able to access the admit cards by entering their registration ID and date of birth.
The male candidates are expected to run 5 km in 24 minutes and female candidates are expected to run 1.6 kms in 8½ minutes under PET Round.
Candidates who qualify the PET/PST will be called for Detailed Medical Examination (DME).