SSC GD Constable Physical Admit Card 2023 Released, Download Link Here

The selected candidates will be able to access the admit cards by entering their registration ID and date of birth. 

Isha Bhandari
SSC GD Constable Physical Admit Card 2023 Released at its official website

The Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) released the SSC GD PET Admit Card 2023 on its official website rect.crpf.gov.in. The candidates who are shortlisted can now download SSC GD physical Admit Card from the official website crpfonline.com. 

Notably, a total of 3.70 lakhs candidates have been shortlisted for the next round of selection. The SSC GD physical examination will be done from April 24 to May 8, 2023. 

How to access the admit card?

Steps to Download CRPF SSC GD PET Admit Card 2023

  • Visit the official website of CRPF - rect.crpf.gov.in
  • Click on admit card link 'Click here to Download E-admit card of PST/PET for CT(GD)-2022'
  • Provide your details
  • Download CRPF GD PET PST Admit Card 2023

SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023: PET & PST Standard

SSC GD PET 2023

The male candidates are expected to run 5 km in 24 minutes and female candidates are expected to run 1.6 kms in  8½ minutes under PET Round. 

SSC GD PST 2023

  • Height: Male: 170 cms / Female: 157 cms
  • Chest: Male candidates should have Un-expanded: 80 cms / Minimum expansion: 5 cms
  • Weight: Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards.

Candidates who qualify the PET/PST will be called for Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

