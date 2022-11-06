Last Updated:

SSC GD Constable Recruitment: Vacancy Open For Over 24000 Posts; Know How To Apply

Staff Selection Commission is seeking candidates for constable posts in the Central Paramilitary Forces, SSF, the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy (Sepoy) among others.

SSC GD Constable

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), it has announced that the commission is seeking candidates for constable (GD) posts in the Central Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs), the SSF, the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy (Sepoy) in the Narcotics Control Bureau Exam 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at https://ssc.nic.in. According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the vacancies is November 30, 2022.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment: Vacancy Details

  • BSF: 10497 posts
  • CISF: 100 posts
  • CRPF: 8911 posts
  • SSB: 1284 posts
  • ITBP: 1613 posts
  • AR: 1697 posts
  • SSF:103 posts

Pay Scale

  • Pay Level-1 (Rs 18,000 to 56,900) for the post of sepoy in NCB and Pay Level-3 (Rs 21,700 to 69,100) for all other posts.

Educational Qualification

  • Candidates must have matriculated or earned a Class 10 pass from a recognised board or university.

"Candidates who have not acquired the essential educational qualification as of the stipulated date will not be eligible and need not apply," read the official notice.

Age Limit

  • Candidates aged between 18 to 23 years as of January 1, 2023, are eligible to apply for the posts.
  • Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02-01-2000 and later than 01-01-2005 in the normal course.
  • However, after a relaxation of three (03) years in the upper age limit, the candidate should not have been born earlier than January 2, 1997.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website.
  • Step 2: Then, fill out the application form.
  • Step 3: Upload the required documentation and pay the application fees.
  • Step 4: Submit and save the document for future use.

