SSC GD Constable Result: Individual Marks To Be Uploaded Today, Here's How To Check

Staff Selection Commission will release the marks of the candidates who took the SSC GD constable exam 2022 today. See how to check your individual marks.

Nandini Verma
Staff Selection Commission will release the marks of the candidates who took the SSC GD constable exam 2022 today, April 27. Candidates who appeared for the constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 will be able to see their scores online on the official website at ssc.nic.in. SSC GD Constable result was declared on April 8, 2023. 

SSC released the final answer key on April 17 along with the candidates' response sheet. SSC Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam rifles and sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau examination 2023 was held from January 10, 2023, to February 12, 2023. 

The SSC GD constable exam is an exam that is held every year by the Staff Selection Commission. It is for the recruitment of eligible personnel in various government departments and ministries of the country. These exams are for recruitment in the paramilitary forces as well.

How to check SSC GD Constable individual marks online

  • Visit the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in
  • Log in using your registration number and password 
  • A link to check your individual marks will be flashing 
  • Click on the link 
  • Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 
