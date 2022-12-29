SSC Head Constable Result 2022 Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

The Staff Selection Commission released the SSC Head Constable Result 2022 on December 28, 2022. Candidates who took the Delhi Police Examination, 2022 computer-based test for the position of Head Constable (Ministerial) can check their results by visiting the SSC website at ssc.nic.in. To qualify for the examination, candidates from the UR/EWS categories must score 40%, SC/ST/OBC candidates must score 35%, and Persons with Disabilities and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) candidates must score 30%.

This year, the computer-based test was held from October 10 to October 20, 2022. Only those candidates who have qualified in the written examination will be called for PE and MT, which will be conducted by the Delhi Police. It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information. The commission will upload the marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates in the CBE on January 10, and it will be available until January 24, 2023.

Check the official notification here

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Result 2022: Here's how to check the results

Step 1: In order to check the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Result 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the results tab.

Step 3: Now click on the "Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022" link.

Step 3: A new page would appear on the screen automatically.

Step 4: Check the Delhi Police Head Constable result (PDF)

Step 5: Scroll down and check the roll number and name.

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link

Direct link to check List 1

Direct link to check List 2

Direct link to check List 3

Image: Shutterstock/Representative