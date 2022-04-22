SSC Held 21 Exams For 1.8 Crore Students, 5 New Recruitments Attracted 1.5 Cr Applications

The novel COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected the schedule of examinations of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) with several activities related to the conduct of examinations, evaluation, document verification, etc. not performed for a considerable period or as per the schedule resulting in delays. However, the Commission, in a statement, revealed that it has conducted 21 examinations for about 1.80 crore candidates.

21 examinations conducted for 1.80 crore candidates in FY 2021-2022

The official statement revealed that over 71.74 lakh applications were received for the SSC exams, i.e. for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination last year. It said that the final results of seven examinations recommending 28,068 candidates for appointment to various Ministries, Departments of Government of India were declared. Thus, a total of 29,160 candidates have been recommended for appointment during the first year 2021-2022.

Additionally, S Kishore, Chairman of SSC said that results of 21 intermediate stages of examinations were declared by the Commission wherein over 6.5 lakh candidates were shortlisted for the next stages of examinations. Issued notices of five examinations and in response to the said notifications, online applications from about 1.55 crore candidates have been received so far.

Image: PTI