SSC JE 2022 Registration Deadline Ends Today, Here's How To Apply Online

SSC JE 2022 Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission will be closing the registration window for recruitment which aims to select candidates for Junior Engineer posts. The recruitment notification was released on August 12, 2022. Eligible candidates should make sure to apply by September 2, 2022. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case.
Official notification reads, "Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Ministries/Departments/Organizations in the Government of India. The posts are Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission"
The application fee for these positions is Rs 100. Candidates who are female, from a Scheduled Caste (SC), a Scheduled Tribe (ST), or an Ex-Serviceman (ESM) are not required to pay a fee.
Official notice reads, "The photograph should not be more than three months old from the date of publication of the Notice of Examination. Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5cm (height). The photograph should be without cap and spectacles"