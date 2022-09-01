SSC JE 2022 Registration Deadline Ends Today, Here's How To Apply Online

SSC JE 2022 Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission will be closing the registration window for recruitment which aims to select candidates for Junior Engineer posts. The recruitment notification was released on August 12, 2022. Eligible candidates should make sure to apply by September 2, 2022. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case.

Official notification reads, "Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Ministries/Departments/Organizations in the Government of India. The posts are Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission"

SSC JE Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

Notification was released on August 12, 2022

SSC JE 2022 registration link was activated on August 12, 2022

The last date for the submission of application form is September 2, 2022

Last date and time for making online fee payment is September 3, 2022

Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges is September 4, 2022

Schedule of Computer Based Examination will be out in November 2022

Schedule of Paper-II (conventional) will be notified later

Application fee: Details

The application fee for these positions is Rs 100. Candidates who are female, from a Scheduled Caste (SC), a Scheduled Tribe (ST), or an Ex-Serviceman (ESM) are not required to pay a fee.

Here is how to apply online

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, register for the exam by clicking on the “Register Now‟ link provided in “Login” Section. Upload scanned image of passport size photograph and signature

Step 3: After registration, login to the online system through your Registration Number and password on the website of the Commission

Step 4: Click the 'Apply' link under “Latest Notifications” tab.

Step 5: Fill the asked details, and add photograph.

Step 6: Submit the same, take its printout for future reference