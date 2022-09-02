SSC JE 2022: Registration Window Closes Today, Here’s Direct Link To Apply

SSC JE Registration 2022: The registration process for the Staff Selection Commission Junior Engineer 2022 Examination will end today, September 2, 2022. All those candidates who have not registered for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022, can apply online by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates must take note that the link to apply for the examination will remain active till 11 pm. As per the schedule, the last date to make the online fee payment is September 3, 2022, and the date of the window for application form correction and online payment of correction charges will be September 4, 2022. Candidates must take note that the computer-based examination will be held in November 2022.

SSC JE Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

Notification was released on August 12, 2022

SSC JE 2022 registration link was activated on August 12, 2022

The last date for the submission of the application form is September 2, 2022

Last date and time for making an online fee payment is September 3, 2022

Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges is September 4, 2022

Schedule of the Computer Based Examination will be out in November 2022

Schedule of Paper-II (conventional) will be notified later

Application fee: Details

The application fee for these positions is Rs 100. Candidates who are female, from a Scheduled Caste (SC), a Scheduled Tribe (ST), or an Ex-Serviceman (ESM) are not required to pay a fee

SSC JE 2022 Registration: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the exam, candidates need to first visit the official SSC site at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "Apply" option available on the home page.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Then, click on the "JE" link.

Step 5: Candidates then need to click on the SSC JE 2022 link.

Step 6: Now, enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Step 7: Once completed, pay the application fees.

Step 8: Click on "Submit," and your application has been submitted.

Step 9: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of it for further reference.

Here's direct link to register for SSC JE 2022 - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative