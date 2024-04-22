Advertisement

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has initiated the application form correction window for the Junior Engineer (JE) exam 2024 today, April 22. Candidates who have completed the SSC JE 2024 registration process are allowed to make necessary changes in the required fields by tomorrow, April 23.

Applicants can now modify details such as their name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, gender, and matriculation roll number in the SSC JE application form 2024. To facilitate this, candidates need to utilize their login credentials, including the registration number and password.

The SSC JE 2024 examination is set to take place on June 4, 5, and 6. The SSC will soon release the region-wise SSC JE admit card on the official website of the respective region.

Candidates who have successfully submitted their application for SSC JE 2024 can verify its status through the SSC official website, ssc.gov.in. By checking the application status, candidates can ascertain whether their application has been accepted by the SSC or not.

To check the status of the SSC JE application form for 2024, candidates should navigate to the "View Application Status of SSC JE" button and provide their registration number, date of birth, gender, and captcha.

Furthermore, the selection process for SSC JE 2024 comprises three stages: Paper 1, Paper 2, and document verification. Paper 1, carrying a total of 200 marks, assesses candidates on general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, and general engineering (civil and structural, electrical, or mechanical). Paper 2, worth 300 marks, evaluates candidates on their specific engineering discipline. Both papers consist of multiple-choice questions, with negative marking for incorrect answers.