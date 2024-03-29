×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

SSC JE 2024 Notification Out, Registrations for 968 Junior Engineer Vacancies Begin At ssc.gov.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has commenced the registration process for SSC JE 2024 from March 28, 2024, inviting aspiring candidates to fill 968 vacancies

Reported by: Nandini Verma
SSC JE 2024 Registration Begins at ssc.gov.in
SSC JE 2024 Registration Begins at ssc.gov.in | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has commenced the registration process for SSC JE 2024 from March 28, 2024, inviting aspiring candidates to fill 968 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer in various disciplines including Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical. The application window will remain open until April 18, 2024, providing candidates ample time to apply through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

SSC JE Notification 2024: Important Dates

  • Submission of Online Applications: March 28, 2024, to April 18, 2024
  • Last Date for Online Fee Payment: April 19, 2024
  • Application Form Correction Window: April 22, 2024, to April 23, 2024
  • Tentative Schedule of Computer-Based Examination (Paper-I): June 4, 2024, to June 6, 2024
  • Tentative Schedule of Computer-Based Examination (Paper-II): To be notified later

Click here for SSC JE Notification 2024

Advertisement

Direct link to apply online for SSC JE Exam 2024

How to Apply for SSC JE 2024 Recruitment: 

For candidates aspiring to become Junior Engineers, it's crucial to ensure eligibility before proceeding with the application process. Here's a simplified guide to help you navigate through the application procedure:

Visit the Official SSC Website: Begin by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Advertisement

Navigate to Apply Online: Look for the "Apply Online" link available on the homepage and click on it to proceed.

Registration and Login: Register yourself on the portal by providing the required details and create a login account. If you already have an account, simply login using your credentials.

Advertisement

Fill the Application Form: Once logged in, fill out the application form with accurate details as per the instructions provided. Ensure all information is entered correctly to avoid discrepancies.

Payment of Application Fee: Pay the prescribed application fee of ₹100/- through online payment modes such as BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or Debit/Credit card. Women candidates and those belonging to reserved categories are exempted from the fee payment.

Advertisement

Submit and Download: After completing the application form and payment process, click on the submit button. Download a copy of the filled-in application form for future reference.

For Assistance: In case of any difficulties encountered during the application process, candidates can reach out to the toll-free helpline number: 180 030 930 63.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Noida Police Slaps Rs 80,500 Fine On 2 Girls For Creating 'Vulgar Holi Reels' On Moving Scooter And Delhi Metro

Vulgar Holi Reels

a few seconds ago
China stocks rise

China stocks gain

3 minutes ago
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric

UN Reacts to CM's Arrest

5 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

7 minutes ago
Pomelo Fruit

Health Benefits Of Pomelo

9 minutes ago
Representational image of a school bus.

Delhi school fee hike

11 minutes ago
What Is Po Cha? Know Everything About This Salty Tibetan Tea

What Is Po Cha?

11 minutes ago
Bengaluru Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe Customer Demands Refund for Meal Not Served

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
Wheelchair-bound man's bungee jump in Rishikesh

Wheelchair Man Bungeejump

15 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

Kohli vs Gambhir in IPL

18 minutes ago
'Make America Pray Again': Trump Sells Bibles for $59.99 Amidst Legal Pressures

Trump Selling Bibles

22 minutes ago
'Not just Aai, Indian Kids Also saying 'AI': PM Modi Tells Bill Gates in Candid Interaction

PM Modi with Bill Gates

22 minutes ago
The tax notice sent to the Congress party pertains to the assessment years 2017 to 2021.

Setback for Congress

28 minutes ago
Amazon One

Amazon One hover to pay

36 minutes ago
Forms of rest

Different Types Of Rest

43 minutes ago
March 31 financial deadlines

Personal finance deadline

an hour ago
BJP to Move EC Against Siddaramaiah's Son Over His 'Goonda' Remarks Against Amit Shah

BJP Slams Congress

an hour ago
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor

Varun Starts Next Project

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  3. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  5. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo