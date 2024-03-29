Advertisement

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has commenced the registration process for SSC JE 2024 from March 28, 2024, inviting aspiring candidates to fill 968 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer in various disciplines including Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical. The application window will remain open until April 18, 2024, providing candidates ample time to apply through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

SSC JE Notification 2024: Important Dates

Submission of Online Applications: March 28, 2024, to April 18, 2024

Last Date for Online Fee Payment: April 19, 2024

Application Form Correction Window: April 22, 2024, to April 23, 2024

Tentative Schedule of Computer-Based Examination (Paper-I): June 4, 2024, to June 6, 2024

Tentative Schedule of Computer-Based Examination (Paper-II): To be notified later

Click here for SSC JE Notification 2024

Direct link to apply online for SSC JE Exam 2024

How to Apply for SSC JE 2024 Recruitment:

For candidates aspiring to become Junior Engineers, it's crucial to ensure eligibility before proceeding with the application process. Here's a simplified guide to help you navigate through the application procedure:

Visit the Official SSC Website: Begin by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Navigate to Apply Online: Look for the "Apply Online" link available on the homepage and click on it to proceed.

Registration and Login: Register yourself on the portal by providing the required details and create a login account. If you already have an account, simply login using your credentials.

Fill the Application Form: Once logged in, fill out the application form with accurate details as per the instructions provided. Ensure all information is entered correctly to avoid discrepancies.

Payment of Application Fee: Pay the prescribed application fee of ₹100/- through online payment modes such as BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or Debit/Credit card. Women candidates and those belonging to reserved categories are exempted from the fee payment.

Submit and Download: After completing the application form and payment process, click on the submit button. Download a copy of the filled-in application form for future reference.

For Assistance: In case of any difficulties encountered during the application process, candidates can reach out to the toll-free helpline number: 180 030 930 63.

