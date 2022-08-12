SSC JE Notification 2022 To Be Out Today At Ssc.nic.in; Here's How To Apply Online

Staff Selection Commission is scheduled to release the notification for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 on August 12, 2022. Once released, the notification will be uploaded on the official website at ssc.nic.in. Post the release of notification, application process will begin. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply by following the steps mentioned below.

The SSC JE test will be conducted for Junior Engineer positions in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts for various Ministries, Departments, and Organizations in the Government of India. The Paper-I computer-based exam (CBE) will be conducted in November 2022. For more updates candidates are advised to go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Notification will be out on August 12, 2022

The registration link is expected to be activated on August 12, 2022

The last date for the submission of application form is September 2.

The application fee for these positions is Rs100. Candidates who are female, from a Scheduled Caste (SC), a Scheduled Tribe (ST), or an Ex-Serviceman (ESM) are not required to pay a fee.

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Register for the exam by clicking on the “Register Now‟ link provided in “Login” Section. Upload scanned image of passport size photograph and signature

Step 3: After registration, Login to the online system through your Registration Number and password on the website of the Commission

Step 4: Click the 'Apply' link under “Latest Notifications” tab.

Step 5: Fill the asked details, preview and verify the information provided by you and submit application

