SSC JE Notification 2023 Today, Check Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here

SSC JE Recruitment Notification 2023: Staff Selection Commission is scheduled to release the notification for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2023 today, July 26. Once released, the notification will be uploaded on the official website at ssc.nic.in. With the release of the notification, the application process will also begin. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply by following the steps mentioned below.

The SSC JE test will be conducted for Junior Engineer positions in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts for various Ministries, Departments, and Organizations in the Government of India. The Paper-I computer-based exam (CBE) will be conducted on October 9, 10, and 11, 2023. For more updates, candidates are advised to go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have a degree or diploma in relevant discipline of engineering can apply for SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2023.

SSC JE Notification 2023: Application Fee

The application fee for these positions is Rs100. Candidates who are female, from a Scheduled Caste (SC), a Scheduled Tribe (ST), or an Ex-Serviceman (ESM) are not required to pay a fee.

How to apply for SSC JE Recruitment 2023