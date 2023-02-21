SSC JE Paper 2 Admit Card Released, Get Direct Links To Download Admit Card Here

Quick links:
SSC JE admit card out; Image: Shutterstock
SSC JE admit card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for SSC junior engineer paper 2 exam. Candidates who have cleared SSC JE (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Paper 1 exam and are eligible to appear for paper 2 can download their admit cards online. SSC JE paper 2 admit card has been uploaded on the respective regional websites of SSC.
SSC JE paper 2 exam will be held on February 26, 2023. SSC has already conducted the paper 1 exam for junior engineer recruitment 2022 from November 14 to 16, 2022. The SSC JE Paper 1 result was declared on January 18, 2023.
SSC JE Recruitment 2022 aims at hiring 810 Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts). The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies of Junior Engineers in various government departments like Central Water Commission, BRO, CPWD etc.
The SSC JE Paper-II will be a descriptive exam consisting of 300 marks for a duration of 2 hours. Applicants have to appear for the examination either in Hindi or English. Partly written in either of the subjects will lead to disqualification of the candidature.