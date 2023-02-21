Last Updated:

SSC JE Paper 2 Admit Card Released, Get Direct Links To Download Admit Card Here

SSC JE Paper 2 admit card 2022 has been released on the regional websites of SSC. Check direct links to download, exam pattern and other details here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
SSC JE admit card

SSC JE admit card out; Image: Shutterstock


SSC JE admit card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for SSC junior engineer paper 2 exam. Candidates who have cleared SSC JE (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Paper 1 exam and are eligible to appear for paper 2 can download their admit cards online. SSC JE paper 2 admit card has been uploaded on the respective regional websites of SSC. 

SSC JE paper 2 exam will be held on February 26, 2023. SSC has already conducted the paper 1 exam for junior engineer recruitment 2022 from November 14 to 16, 2022. The SSC JE Paper 1 result was declared on January 18, 2023. 

SSC JE Admit Card 2022 for Paper 2: How to download

  • Go to the official websites of regional SSC.
  • Click on SSC JE Admit Card 2022 Paper 2 download link flashing on the home page.
  • key in your login details and click on submit.
  • Your SSC JE admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take its printout.

Direct links to download SSC JE admit cards

SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022

SSC JE Recruitment 2022 aims at hiring 810 Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts). The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies of Junior Engineers in various government departments like Central Water Commission, BRO, CPWD etc. 

The SSC JE Paper-II will be a descriptive exam consisting of 300 marks for a duration of 2 hours. Applicants have to appear for the examination either in Hindi or English. Partly written in either of the subjects will lead to disqualification of the candidature.

READ | IIT JAM 2023 candidates' response sheet released; Check direct link and full details here
READ | BPSC 32nd judicial service exam notification 2023 out, application begins on Feb 27
READ | BPSC allows 68th PT candidates to edit self-assessment marks, tentative cutoff mark out
READ | OJEE 2023 Date: Odisha JEE to begin on May 8, admit cards releasing on April 20
READ | KEAM 2023 date announced; Engineering, Medical entrance tests to be held in May
COMMENT