SSC JE Paper 2 Admit Card Released, Get Direct Links To Download Admit Card Here

SSC JE admit card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for SSC junior engineer paper 2 exam. Candidates who have cleared SSC JE (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Paper 1 exam and are eligible to appear for paper 2 can download their admit cards online. SSC JE paper 2 admit card has been uploaded on the respective regional websites of SSC.

SSC JE paper 2 exam will be held on February 26, 2023. SSC has already conducted the paper 1 exam for junior engineer recruitment 2022 from November 14 to 16, 2022. The SSC JE Paper 1 result was declared on January 18, 2023.

SSC JE Admit Card 2022 for Paper 2: How to download

Go to the official websites of regional SSC.

Click on SSC JE Admit Card 2022 Paper 2 download link flashing on the home page.

key in your login details and click on submit.

Your SSC JE admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its printout.

Direct links to download SSC JE admit cards

SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022

SSC JE Recruitment 2022 aims at hiring 810 Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts). The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies of Junior Engineers in various government departments like Central Water Commission, BRO, CPWD etc.

The SSC JE Paper-II will be a descriptive exam consisting of 300 marks for a duration of 2 hours. Applicants have to appear for the examination either in Hindi or English. Partly written in either of the subjects will lead to disqualification of the candidature.