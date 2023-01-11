SSC JE Paper II Exam 2022 Date Released; Check Key Details Here

SSC JE Paper II Exam: The examination date for SSC JE Paper II has been released by the Staff Selection Commission today. According to the schedule, the Paper-II of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination, 2022, will be held on February 26, 2023. Only those candidates who will qualify in the SSC JE Paper 1 Exam will be eligible to appear for the SSC JE 2022 Paper 2.

According to the official information, candidates can write Paper II either in Hindi or in English. In case, candidates write half of the paper in Hindi and half in English they will be awarded zero marks. It is to be noted that there shall be no provision for re-evaluation or re-checking of scores in the examination.

Earlier, the authorities had conducted the computer-based test for Paper I in November 2022. According to the official information, candidates can write Paper II either in Hindi or in English. Part paper written in Hindi and part in English will be awarded zero marks. It is to be noted that there shall be no provision for re-evaluation or re-checking of scores in the examination.

SSC JE Paper II Exam 2022: Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done on basis of their performance in the SSC JE Paper 1 Exam, and SSC JE Paper 2 Exam followed by the SSC JE Document Verification.

Salary

Selected candidates will get Rs 35,400-1,12,400/-

About Exam

Paper II will be descriptive in nature and will comprise three parts: Part A will have general engineering (civil and structural), Part B will have general engineering (electrical), and Part C will have general engineering (mechanical).

The maximum marks is 300 and time duration is for 2 hours.

Schedule

Events Dates SSC JE Tier-I Result and Cut-Off January 2023 SSC JE Tier-II Admit Card February 2023 Commencement of Tier-II Exam 26th February 2023

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as their application fee for SSC JE 2022 Exam.

Whereas, female candidates, Ex. Servicemen and candidates belonging to reserved categories are exempted from paying the application fee for SSC JE 2022 Exam.

Image: Shutterstock