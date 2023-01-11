SSC JE Paper II Exam 2022 Date Released; Check Key Details Here

Quick links:
SSC JE Paper II Exam: The examination date for SSC JE Paper II has been released by the Staff Selection Commission today. According to the schedule, the Paper-II of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination, 2022, will be held on February 26, 2023. Only those candidates who will qualify in the SSC JE Paper 1 Exam will be eligible to appear for the SSC JE 2022 Paper 2.
According to the official information, candidates can write Paper II either in Hindi or in English. In case, candidates write half of the paper in Hindi and half in English they will be awarded zero marks. It is to be noted that there shall be no provision for re-evaluation or re-checking of scores in the examination.
Earlier, the authorities had conducted the computer-based test for Paper I in November 2022.
