SSC JE Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Jr. Engineer Posts, Apply By September 2

SSC JE Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission is inviting applications for Junior Engineer posts. The recruitment notification was released on August 12 and application process is underway. Interested candidates can check recruitment details here. If eligible, they can apply for JE posts by following the steps mentioned below.

Official notification reads, "Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Ministries/Departments/Organizations in the Government of India. The posts are Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission"

Check vacancy details here

Vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancy position will be uploaded on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.nic.in >Candidate’s Corner > Tentative Vacancy). Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

SSC JE Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

Notification has been released on August 12, 2022

The registration link has been activated on August 12, 2022

The last date for the submission of application form is September 2, 2022

Last date and time for making online fee payment is September 3, 2022

Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges is September 4, 2022

Schedule of Computer Based Examination will be out in November 2022

Schedule of Paper-II (conventional) will be notified later

Check application fee details here

The application fee for these positions is Rs 100. Candidates who are female, from a Scheduled Caste (SC), a Scheduled Tribe (ST), or an Ex-Serviceman (ESM) are not required to pay a fee.

Follow these steps to submit SSC JE Form 2022