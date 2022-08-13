SSC JE Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Jr. Engineer Posts, Apply By September 2

SSC JE Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission is inviting applications for Junior Engineer posts. The recruitment notification was released on August 12 and application process is underway. Interested candidates can check recruitment details here. If eligible, they can apply for JE posts by following the steps mentioned below.
Official notification reads, "Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Ministries/Departments/Organizations in the Government of India. The posts are Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission"
Check vacancy details here
Vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancy position will be uploaded on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.nic.in >Candidate’s Corner > Tentative Vacancy). Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.
SSC JE Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here
- Notification has been released on August 12, 2022
- The registration link has been activated on August 12, 2022
- The last date for the submission of application form is September 2, 2022
- Last date and time for making online fee payment is September 3, 2022
- Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges is September 4, 2022
- Schedule of Computer Based Examination will be out in November 2022
- Schedule of Paper-II (conventional) will be notified later
Check application fee details here
The application fee for these positions is Rs 100. Candidates who are female, from a Scheduled Caste (SC), a Scheduled Tribe (ST), or an Ex-Serviceman (ESM) are not required to pay a fee.
Follow these steps to submit SSC JE Form 2022
- Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
- Step 2: Register for the exam by clicking on the “Register Now‟ link provided in “Login” Section. Upload scanned image of passport size photograph and signature
- Step 3: After registration, Login to the online system through your Registration Number and password on the website of the Commission
- Step 4: Click the 'Apply' link under “Latest Notifications” tab.
- Step 5: Fill the asked details, add photograph. The photograph should not be more than three months old from the date of publication of the Notice of Examination. Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5cm (height). The photograph should be without cap and spectacles
- Step 6: Submit the same, take its printout for future reference