SSC JE, Stenographer Exams: Important Notice On Document Verification Released

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice for the candidates appearing for Junior Engineer (JE) and SSC stenographer's exams. It has been decided that the document verification of candidates shall be conducted by the indenting departments/ organisation. SSC has informed that the document verification will be done only after the declaration of the final results by the commission.

Candidates who have appeared for the SSC JE or SSC Stenographer Grade C and D recruitment exams 2022 paper 1 will have to submit option-cum-Preference for the post(s)/department(s) for which they would like to be considered before the declaration of final results. A tab/link for the same shall be provided on the login portal of such candidates and the tab/link would be activated for a few days, SSC informed. It will be a mandatory exercise for all the candidates for their consideration for the final merit list / final selection without which their candidature will be cancelled.

SSC JE Exam 2022

Staff Selection Commission conducted Paper-I (Computer Based Examination) of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quality Surveying & Contracts) Examination from November 14 to 16, 2022 and the result of paper-I was declared on January 18, 2023. SSC JE Paper-II was conducted on February 26. Check the official notice here.

SSC Stenographer Exam 2022

SSC conducted the CBT paper 1 of Stenographer Grade C and D exams on November 17 and 18. Results were declared on January 9, 2023. All candidates appearing for the skill test must submit the option-cum-preference before the declaration of final result. Check the official notice here.