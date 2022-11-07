Last Updated:

SSC JHT, JT, SHT Paper 2 Exam Schedule Out; Check Steps To Download

The exam schedule for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examinations has been released by the Staff Selection Commission.

Amrit Burman
SSC

SSC JHT, JT, SHT paper 2 Exam Schedule: The examination schedule for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examinations, 2022 (Paper-II), has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check the examination schedule by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in. This year, the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-II) exam, was held on December 4, 2022.

"The Commission has decided to conduct the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-II) on December 4, 2022,"  reads the official notification.

As many as 3224 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for Paper 2. The Staff Selection Commission released the Paper-I results for the 2022 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examinations on November 3.

Here's how to download SSC JHT, JT, SHT paper 2 exam schedule

  • Step 1: To download the SSC JHT, JT, SHT paper 2 Exam Schedule, candidates are required to visit the official website.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "SSC JHT, JT, SHT paper 2 Exam Schedule"
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open on the screen
  • Step 4: Then, click on the download button
  • Step 5: Take a printout of the document for future use

According to the official information, the SSC JHT, JT, and SHT recruitment 2022 final answer keys along with the question papers will be updated on the website of the Commission between November 16 and 30. The commission will upload the marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates on the website of the commission on November 16. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

