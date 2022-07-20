SSC JHT, Junior, Senior Hindi Translator Application Process Begins; Check Schedule Here

SSC JHT Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has released a notification to inform that the commission is recruiting candidates for junior and senior Hindi Translator posts and the application process for the same has started. The application process has started today July 20, 2022, and the last date to apply for SSC JHT Recruitment is August 8, 2022. As per the notice, the last date to generate the offline Challan is August 4 and the last date to make an online payment is August 5 till 11:00 pm. The notification released on the official website of SSC also mentions that last date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’and online payment of Correction Charges is August 6, 2022. The Computer Based Examination is scheduled to be held in October 2022.

Selection process

As per the official notice, "The Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive examination for recruitment of Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India."

Age Limit

The age limit to apply for the SSC JHT Recruitment is 18 to 30 years as on 01-01-2022 i.e. candidates born not before 02-01-1992 and not later than 01-01-2004 are eligible to apply.

SSC Translator Recruitment 2022: Salary

Junior Translator in the Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS)-Level-6 - (Rs.35400–112400)

Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board) Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

Junior Translator at Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ)-Level-6 (Rs.35400–112400)

Junior Translator (JT)/Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP & T for JT/JHT-Level-6 (Rs.35400–112400)

Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/Departments/Offices-Level-7 (Rs.44900–142400)

SSC HT Recruitment: Here's how to apply for SSC JHT Recruitment 2022

To apply candidates need to visit the official website of SSC -

Then click on the appropriate link

Fill out the application process and upload the required details

Also, candidates are required to pay the application fees (If asked)

Then, submit the application form and proceed

It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the application form for future use.

Here's direct link to check SSC JHT official recruitment notice - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative