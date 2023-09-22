SSC MTS Admit Card 2023 Released For PET/PST; Here's How To Download

SSC MTS Admit Card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC MTS Admit Card 2023 for PET/PST on its regional websites. SSC MTS physical efficiency and standard tests will be held from September 25 to 27. Candidates who have cleared the written exam and have to appear for the physical test can download their admit card from the official regional websites of SSC.

Candidates will have to log in using their registration number and password to download the same. Candidates who clear the PET/PST will have to appear for document verification round. SSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 1588 vacancies for mult-tasking staff posts. Candidates must bring their admit card for appearing in the test.

SSC MTS admit card out for PET/PST

The Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the SSC MTS Admit Card for all 9 regions separately, namely, Eastern Region (ER), Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR), Southern Region (SR), North Eastern Region (NER), Western Region (WR), Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR), Central Region (CR), North Western Region (NWR), and Northern Region (NR). Till now, the commission issued the SSC MTS admit card for MPR, CR, NER, NWR and WR regions.

How to download SSC MTS admit card 2023?