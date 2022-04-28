SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam Dates Announced, Check List Of Important Dates Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on April 27 has announced the examination date for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021. The dates that have been released are for the paper 1 examination. It highlights that the examination will begin on July 5 and will continue till July 22, 2022. Interested candidates must know that the registration is going on. Those who have not got themselves registered yet should make sure to apply by April 30, 2022. Applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. The application needs to be submitted to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in by following the steps mentioned here. The direct link to apply has also been attached.

Post the closure of SSC MTS Havaldar registration window, application correction window will be opened. Registered candidates will be able to edit their application by paying a certain fee between May 5 and May 9, 2022. The schedule highlights that the exam will be conducted in computer-based board and will be conducted in July 2022. Through this recruitment drive, 3698 MTS vacancies and 3603 vacancies of Havaldar will be filled.

SSC MTS and Havaldar vacancies: List of important dates

Online application window has been activated on March 22, 2022.

Deadline to apply ends on April 30, 2022.

Last date and time for receipt of online applications April 30, 200 till 11 PM.

Last date and time for making online fee payment May 2, 2022 till 11 PM.

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan May 3, 2022 11 PM.

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) May 4, 2022.

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges May 5 to May 9, 2022.

SSC MTS, Havaldar notification: Here's a step-by-step guide to apply

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to get themselves registered to generate login credentials

Step 3: Use the credentials to login to the portal

Step 4: Application form will be displayed on the screen, fill the form and upload all tyeh required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee before submitting the exam

Step 6: Candidates should take its printout for future reference