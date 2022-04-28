SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam Dates Announced, Check List Of Important Dates Here

Quick links:
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on April 27 has announced the examination date for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021. The dates that have been released are for the paper 1 examination. It highlights that the examination will begin on July 5 and will continue till July 22, 2022. Interested candidates must know that the registration is going on. Those who have not got themselves registered yet should make sure to apply by April 30, 2022. Applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. The application needs to be submitted to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in by following the steps mentioned here. The direct link to apply has also been attached.
Post the closure of SSC MTS Havaldar registration window, application correction window will be opened. Registered candidates will be able to edit their application by paying a certain fee between May 5 and May 9, 2022. The schedule highlights that the exam will be conducted in computer-based board and will be conducted in July 2022. Through this recruitment drive, 3698 MTS vacancies and 3603 vacancies of Havaldar will be filled.
Official notification reads, "The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ 2 Union Territories and Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, NonMinisterial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance."