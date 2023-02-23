SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Application Window For 12523 Vacancies Closing Soon

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is soon going to close the registration window for the multi-tasking staff and havaldar recruitment exam 2023. The SSC MTS, Havaldar registration window opened on January 18 and was scheduled to close on February 17. However, the deadline was extended for a week. The registration window will close on February 25. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission aims at filling 12523 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Out of these vacancies, 9329 are for the post of MTS (Non-Technical) Examination 2023 for the age group 18 to 25 and 2665 vacancies are for the post of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Examination 2023 for the age group 18 to 27. Moreover, there are 529 vacancies for the post of Havaldar in CBIC.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2023

The last date to pay the online application fee for SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment is till February 26. The last day to pay fees through offline challan is February 27, 2023. The application fee is Rs 100/-. Women candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee.

The application correction window will open on March 2 and close on March 3, 2023. As per the SSC notification, the computer-based test will be conducted in April 2023. The tentative date for conducting the exam will be notified in due course of time.

How to apply for SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: