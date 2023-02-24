Last Updated:

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Last Date Today To Apply For 12523 Vacancies

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022-23: The registration window for over 12 thousand vacancies will close today. Check full details, the steps to apply here.

SSC MTS

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will on Friday close the registration window for the multi-tasking staff and havaldar recruitment exam 2023. The SSC MTS, Havaldar registration window opened on January 18 and was scheduled to close on February 24. However, the deadline was extended for a week. The registration window will close on February 24. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ssc.nic.in. 

How to apply for SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022:

  • Visit the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in 
  • On the homepage, click on the 'Apply online' tab 
  • Click on the MTS tab
  • A link to read the notification and apply online will be flashing
  • Click on the 'Apply here' link 
  • Register yourself 
  • Log in using the user ID and password 
  • Fill out the application form 
  • Upload the required documents 
  • Pay the application fee and submit your form 

SSC MTS Recruitment 2023

The last date to pay the online application fee for SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment is till February 26. The last day to pay fees through offline challan is February 27, 2023. The application fee is Rs 100/-. Women candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee.

The application correction window will open on March 2 and close on March 3, 2023. As per the SSC notification, the computer-based test will be conducted in April 2023. The tentative date for conducting the exam will be notified in due course of time. 

Staff Selection Commission will fill12523 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Out of these vacancies, 9329 are for the post of MTS (Non-Technical) Examination 2023 for the age group 18 to 25 and 2665 vacancies are for the post of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Examination 2023 for the age group 18 to 27. Moreover, there are 529 vacancies for the post of Havaldar in CBIC

