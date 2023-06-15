SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment Notification 2023: Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official notification for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar Recruitment 2023 today. However, according to the annual calendar of SSC, the MTS 2023 notification was scheduled to be released on June 14 but it was not released on the date. Aspirants can expect the SSC MTS Notification today. Once the notification is released, it can be accessed from the official website - ssc.nic.in.

With the release of the SSC MTS notification, the online application process for the same will begin. According to the annual calendar of SSC, the last date to apply for Multi Tasking Staff 2023 will be July 14. Its tier-1 examination will be held in September 2023. Candidates who will clear the tier-1 exam will have to appear for the tier-2 exam, for which the date shall be mentioned in the notice.

SSC MTS Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed class 10th or matriculation exam from a recognized board are eligible to apply for the posts candidates who have not yet acquired but will acquire the educational qualification and produce documentary evidence from the Board in support in the coming few months (as mentioned in the notification) will also be eligible. The upper and lower age limits for unreserved category candidates are 18 and 25 years, respectively. To get an idea of SSC MTS, and Havaldar recruitment, candidates can check the official notification of the previous year by clicking here.

Scheme of Examination

SSC MTS candidates will have to clear a tier-1 computer-based exam followed by the tier-2 exam which will be a descriptive paper. The exam will be conducted in 13 regional languages as well. The questions will be asked from four sections - General English, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and Numerical Aptitude. Each section will have 25 questions carrying one mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The tier-2 exam will be descriptive in nature. Candidates will be asked to write a short essay or letter in English or any language included in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution. The duration of the exam will be 30 minutes. The paper will carry a total mark of 50.

The recruitment process for the post of Havaldar will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). The syllabus for the exam will be mentioned in the official notification.