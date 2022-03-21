SSC MTS Notification 2021 To Be Released Tomorrow; Check How To Apply, Exam Pattern & More

SSC MTS Notification 2021: The SSC MTS Notification is expected to be released tomorrow, March 22, 2022, by the Staff Selection Commission. All those candidates who are interested in applying for the Multipurpose Staff (MTS) with various departmental offices of the Central Government can do so by visiting the online application form - ssc.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, the commission will fill various posts in the department like - Peon, Daftary, Jamadar, Junior Gestetner Operator, Chowkidar, Safaiwala, Mali etc. Based on the official information, the SSC MTS 2021 Notification is likely to be published tomorrow on the official website. Tomorrow's notification will be regarding the Tier 1 Exam for SSC MTS 2021. Tier 1 Exam is likely to be held in June 2022.

SSC MTS 2021-22 Recruitment Dates Last Date to Apply April 30, 2022 SSC MTS 2021-22 Tier 1 Exam June 22, 2022

SSC MTS 2021: Check key highlights

Candidates who have passed the Class 10 (Matriculation/Secondary/High School) examination from a recognized board on the prescribed cut-off date are eligible to appear in the examination.

The commission will announce the cut-off date in its latest update.

Candidates belonging to the reserved categories are given relaxation as per the Centre government's rules.

Candidates aged between 18 and 25 years are eligible to apply.

Candidates are strongly recommended to check the official SSC website given above for any official details.

SSC MTS 2021: Here's how to apply for SSC MTS Recruitment

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates first need to visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Next, on the homepage, click the " register " button.

" button. Step 3: Complete the registration process.

Step 4: Next, enter the requested information, such as name, date of birth, and so on.

Step 5: Press the " submit " button.

" button. Step 6: After that, enter your registration number and log in using the information you received via e-mail and mobile number.

Step 7: Then, upload your educational certificates, photo, and signature.

Step 8: Fill in the application form with all of the required information.

Step 9: Click on the submit button.

Exam Pattern SSC MTS: Exam Pattern

SSC MTS Exam is an online paper that has multiple choice questions in sections that include, Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Aptitude, and General Awareness.

The examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination(Paper-I) and a Descriptive Paper (Paper-II). Paper-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi for Part-II, III & IV. Paper-II will be of the descriptive type in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode in which the candidates will be required to write a short essay or letter in English or any language included in the Schedule-VIII of the Constitution. Paper-II will only be of qualifying nature and is intended to test elementary language skills of the candidates

The entire paper is of total 100 marks carries 100 questions and needs to be completed in a time span of 90 minutes.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative