SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Registration Begins At Ssc.nic.in, Here's How To Register

SSC MTS Notification: The Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) posts. The application link has been activated on March 22 and the last to apply is April 30, 2022. Interested candidates, after checking the eligibility can get themselves registered for SSC recruitment now. They will have to go to the official website ssc.nic.in and follow the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can click on this link.

Here is the direct link to check official notification

SSC MTS and Havaldar Recruitment: Check important dates here

Online application window has been activated on March 22, 2022

Deadline to apply will end on April 30, 2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications April 30, 200 till 11 PM

Last date and time for making online fee payment May 2, 2022 till 11 PM

Deadline for generation of offline Challan May 3, 2022 11 PM.

Deadline for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) May 4, 2022

Application correction window will be activated on May 5, 2022

The deadline to make changes in application will end on May 9, 2022

SSC MTS Recruitment: Check eligibility criteria here

Age limit: In order to be eligible for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue) recruitment, the minimum required age of candidate should be 18 years. The upper age limit for applying is 25 years. Meanwhile, for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS, candidates should be between 18-27 years of age.

Step-by-step guide to apply for SSC MTS 2021 examination