SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Registration Begins At Ssc.nic.in, Here's How To Register

SSC MTS Notification: The Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) posts. The application link has been activated on March 22 and the last to apply is April 30, 2022. Interested candidates, after checking the eligibility can get themselves registered for SSC recruitment now. They will have to go to the official website ssc.nic.in and follow the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can click on this link.
Here is the direct link to check official notification
SSC MTS and Havaldar Recruitment: Check important dates here
- Online application window has been activated on March 22, 2022
- Deadline to apply will end on April 30, 2022
- Last date and time for receipt of online applications April 30, 200 till 11 PM
- Last date and time for making online fee payment May 2, 2022 till 11 PM
- Deadline for generation of offline Challan May 3, 2022 11 PM.
- Deadline for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) May 4, 2022
- Application correction window will be activated on May 5, 2022
- The deadline to make changes in application will end on May 9, 2022
SSC MTS Recruitment: Check eligibility criteria here
- Age limit: In order to be eligible for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue) recruitment, the minimum required age of candidate should be 18 years. The upper age limit for applying is 25 years. Meanwhile, for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS, candidates should be between 18-27 years of age.
- Educational qualification required: In order to be eligible, interested candidates should have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board as on April 30, 2022
Step-by-step guide to apply for SSC MTS 2021 examination
- Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website at ssc.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, get yourself registered and with the credentials log in
- Step 3: Post logging in, click on ‘Apply’ in ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2021
- Step 4: Key in the required details, and upload all the required documents
- Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on submit
- Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference