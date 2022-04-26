SSC Notice For Selected Asst Audit Officers Through CGLE 2019 Out, Here's Direct Link

SSC CGL notice: SSC or Staff Selection Commission has released Important information for the candidates selected who have been selected for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer, Divisional Accountant, and Auditor in the IA&A Department (offices under C&AG) through Combined Graduate Level Examination-2019. Candidates who have been selected have been given the option to choose state preference. For that candidates, will have to apply online. The online process will begin on May 2 and the deadline to apply will end on May 30, 2022. The steps and direct link to view the notification have been attached.

Official notification reads, “Allocation of States/offices to the candidates nominated for appointment to the post of Assistant Audit officer, Divisional Accountant and Auditor in IA&A Department (offices under c&AG) through combined Graduate Level Examination-2}L9 wi[ be made on the basis of Merit-cum-State preference of the candidates. A copy of the Important Notice received from the office of the comptroller & Auditor General of India is attached for information of the candidates”

Here is how to view the official notification

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website https://ssc.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “Important information for the candidates selected to the posts of Assistant Audit Officer, Divisional Accountant and Auditor in IA&A Department (offices under C&AG) through Combined Graduate Level Examination-2019”

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where PDF will open having all the details

Here is the direct link to view official notification

Here is how to fill state preference