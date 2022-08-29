SSC Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For SI In Delhi Police & CAPF Exam 2022 Ends Soon

SSC Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission is gearing up to close the registration process for CAPF and SSC SI in Delhi exams on August 30, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet, should make sure to apply by tomorrow. Applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. However, candidates can submit the application fee by August 31, 2022.

Application fee, and salary details can be checked here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website at ssc.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.

SSC SI in Delhi Police: Check application fee details here

The application fee for general candidates is Rs. 100. Female candidates, candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) who qualify for reservations are exempt from paying a fee.

SSC CAPF Exam 2022: Check important dates here

SSC CPO application process was started on August 10, 2022.

Last date to apply for SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF is August 30, 2022.

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan - August 30, 2022 till 11 pm

Last date and time for making online fee payment - August 31, 2022 till 11 pm

SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2022: Follow these steps to apply online