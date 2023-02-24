Last Updated:

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Recruitment Notification 2023 Releasing Today, Check Details

SSC selection post phase 11 Recruitment Notification 2023 will be released today, February 24. Check educational qualification, and vacancy details here.

SSC

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the Selection Post phase 11 notification 2023 today, February 24. The notification will be released on the official website- ssc.nic.in. SSC aims to recruit candidates for various posts at secondary, senior secondary and graduate levels. As per the official schedule, the online application process will begin on February 24 and end on March 14. The exam is expected to be held in May or June 2023.

Candidates have to clear an online computer-based test, followed by a document verification round and a skill test.

SSC will conduct three separate Computer-Based Examinations consisting of 100 Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels. The details of subjects, marks and number of questions subject-wise will be mentioned in the notification.  There will be various vacancies falling under matric level posts, intermediate level posts and graduate level posts.

Educational Qualification 

  • Matric Level Posts - The candidate should be 10th Passed from Any Recognized Board in India.
  • Intermediate Level Posts - The candidate should be the 12th/ Intermediate Exam from any Recognized Board in India.
  • Graduation Level Posts - - The candidate should have a Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University in India.

Age Limit

  • For 10th/12th Level Posts - 18-25/27 Years
  • For Graduate Level Posts - 18-30 Years
  • There will be reservations for SC/ST/OBC/PWD and other reserved categories
  • SSC Selection Post Phase 11 2023 Selection Process

How to apply

  • Step 1: Go to the official website – ssc.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should register themselves for the SSC Candidates Portal
  • Step 3: In the next step, log in and apply for Phase XI 2023 exam
  • Step 4: Fill in all required details in the application form and upload the necessary documents
  • Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form
