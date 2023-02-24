SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Recruitment Notification 2023 Releasing Today, Check Details

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the Selection Post phase 11 notification 2023 today, February 24. The notification will be released on the official website- ssc.nic.in. SSC aims to recruit candidates for various posts at secondary, senior secondary and graduate levels. As per the official schedule, the online application process will begin on February 24 and end on March 14. The exam is expected to be held in May or June 2023.
Candidates have to clear an online computer-based test, followed by a document verification round and a skill test.
SSC will conduct three separate Computer-Based Examinations consisting of 100 Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels. The details of subjects, marks and number of questions subject-wise will be mentioned in the notification. There will be various vacancies falling under matric level posts, intermediate level posts and graduate level posts.