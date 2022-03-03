SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Exam Date Announced For UP, Uttarakhand And Punjab States

SSC selection post phase 9 exam 2022: The revised dates for the Selection Post (Phase-9) Examination, 2021 has been announced by Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The dates have been announced in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. To be noted that the SSC Phase 9 exams were postponed in these states in view of the Assembly elections being conducted in states. Official notice can be checked by clicking here. For more details, candidates will have to go to the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC schedule highlights that the Phase 9 exams will be conducted in UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand. It is scheduled to be conducted on March 14, 15 and 16 in a computer-based test mode.“The computer based examination for selection posts examinations (Phase-IX), 2021, postponed earlier for the candidates who were allotted examination centres in the states of Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand and Punjab due to general elections (legislative assembly) will now be conducted on 14th 15th and 16th March 2022,” the SSC notice said.

Through SSC selection post phase 9 exam 2022, a total of 3261 vacancies available for the posts of Junior Seed Analyst, Chargeman, Accountant, Head Clerk, MTS, Sub-Editor, Driver, Librarian, Scientific Assistant, Conservation Assistant Technical, and others will be filled.

SSC Phase VIII/2020 Selection Posts Result Revised, 2312 More Candidates Selected

SSC Phase VIII/2020 Selection Posts Exam: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the additional results of Phase VIII/2020 Selection Posts Examinations (CBT) for(Matriculation Level) on March 2, 2022. Results have also been released for 10+2 level and Graduation and above. Registered candidates who appeared in the exam can check their Selection Posts Phase 8 results now. It has been uploaded on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in and can be checked by following these steps.

SSC Selection Post result: Here is how to check SSC MTS 2020-21 Results