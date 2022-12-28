SSC SI In Delhi Police Result 2022 For Paper I Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Paper I result in Delhi Police Result 2022 for Paper I. All those candidates who have appeared for the computer-based examination for recruitment of sub-inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) can check the results by visiting the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. In order to check the results, candidates are required to enter their date of birth and roll number.

According to the schedule, the written examination will be held between November 9 and 11, 2022. Based on the provisions of the Notice of Examination (Para 12.5), the marks scored by the candidates have been normalized. The same normalised marks have been used for processing the result. According to the official notification, shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear in the PET/PST, which will be conducted by the CAPFs. The schedule of PET and PST will be communicated by the Regional Offices of the Commission in due course. The answer key will be available for the candidates between January 3 and January 18, 2023, which can be checked by visiting the official website.

Written Examination

There will be two written exams: paper 1 and paper 2.

Paper 1 is an objective-type test that covers subjects such as general intelligence and reasoning. General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension

While Paper 2 consists of descriptive questions to check the writing ability of the candidates,

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)

All those candidates who qualify in the written examination will be eligible for the PET and PST.

The PET comprises a series of physical tests such as high jumping, running, and long jumping, among others.

The Physical Efficiency Test is conducted to check the physical fitness of candidates.

