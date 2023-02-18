SSC Steno Grade C & D Skill Test cancelled Due To Technical Glitches; Check New Exam Date

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) notified on Friday, February 17 that the skill test for the 2022 recruitment examination for stenographers in grades C and D has been canceled in response to a large number of complaints from candidates regarding technical glitches and feedback received from regional centers.

“Keeping in view the large number of complaints received from the candidates and feedback received from Regional Offices of the Commission regarding the technical glitches faced during the conduct of Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2022 on 15.02.2023 (Shift 1 & 2), the Commission has decided to cancel the said exam and to reconduct the same on a fresh date only for those candidates who have appeared and registered themselves for Skill Test on 15.02.2023 (Shift 1 & 2),” the SSC said in its notice.

"Fresh date of Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2022 in respect of the candidates indicated above will be declared in due course," the notice added.

The commission has instructed applicants to frequently check the official website, ssc.nic.in, for updates about the steno grade C and grade D skill test.

Students demand re-exam

Notably, the SSC stenographers exam skill (shorthand, typing) test was conducted nationwide on Wednesday, February 15 by the Staff Selection Commission.

Many candidates who appeared for the test are demanding a re-exam to be held, claiming that the poor speaker quality in the shorthand and typing test caused the dictation to be unclear.