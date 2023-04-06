SSC Stenographer 2023: 'Is It A Joke?' Re-exam Notice Leaves Students In Anguish

The shrill cries of 'why SSC is playing with future of candidates’ pierced Twitter, Wednesday, March 5 as several agitated students showed anguish against the re-examination of Skill Tests of Stenographer Grade C and D, 2022.

Notably, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday issued an important notification regarding the re-conduct of Skill Tests of Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2022. The skill test for the post of Stenographer Grade C& D will be conducted on April 25 and April 26.

Rued candidates pen down their pain

The candidates rued how they have been left “traumatised” after hearing the news of re-examination.

Koi mjak chl raha h kya?

Agr misconduct hua tha to tb to koi bola ni 2 months hone wale h ab sidha cancel kr rhe ho.

Candidates ko bas mental trauma dena h ssc ko.

— Akash Pathak (@pathak_skyy) April 5, 2023

"Tell us ssc, How many times more are you going to conduct the same skill test for stenographer 2022? It has been the third time. I don't understand, was the commission not able to conduct it right the second time too?" tweeted a candidate.

— shridhar (@bhatt20_sarika) April 5, 2023

"SSC cancelled Stenographer skill test conducted on 15/02/23 and Reconducted it on 10/03/23 Now again the skill test is cancelled and will be conducted again is this a joke? Why ssc is playing with future of candidates," said the other.

— PRAMEET SINGH BRAR (@PrameetBrar) April 5, 2023

A candidate noted, "Our skill test was smooth," assuring of the preceding examination's efficiency. "We had faced no inconvenience during skill test then how can ssc reconduct this skill test again? It takes time and hardship for preparing exams like this. Plz cancel latest notification reg ssc stenographer," the candidate added.

"3rd time skill test for SSC stenographer exam...what is the logic behind it... Is SSC incapable of conducting Stenographer exam.??? We want final results," tweeted another one.

SSC's attempts

The Stenographer Grade C & D Examination Skill Tests were initially scheduled by the Commission for the dates of February 15 and 16, 2023. However, after receiving numerous candidate complaints and feedback from the Commission's regional offices regarding the technical issues encountered during the Skill Test on February 15, 2023, the Commission rescheduled the test for March 10, 2023.

“These tests will now be conducted on 25th April, 2023 for Stenographer Grade C & D (Hindi) and on 26th for Stenographer Grade C & D (English)”, reads the official notification.