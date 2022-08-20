SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022 Registration Begins; Check Steps To Register

Quick links:
The Staff Selection Commission has released the notification for the SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022. According to the notice, the registration process started today, August 20, and will continue till September 5, 2022. All those candidates who want to apply for the Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2022 can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of SSC at SSC.nic.in.
According to the official notice, "The Staff Selection Commission will hold an Open Competitive Computer Based Examination for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer Grade „C‟ (Group “B‟, Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade „D‟ (Group „C‟) for various Ministries/Departments/Organizations in the Government of India. Only those candidates who have skills in stenography are eligible to apply."