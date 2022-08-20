SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022 Registration Begins; Check Steps To Register

The Staff Selection Commission has released the notification for the SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022. According to the notice, the registration process started today, August 20, and will continue till September 5, 2022. All those candidates who want to apply for the Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2022 can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of SSC at SSC.nic.in.

According to the official notice, "The Staff Selection Commission will hold an Open Competitive Computer Based Examination for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer Grade „C‟ (Group “B‟, Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade „D‟ (Group „C‟) for various Ministries/Departments/Organizations in the Government of India. Only those candidates who have skills in stenography are eligible to apply."

Here's detailed official notice - CLICK HERE

SSC Stenographer Exam 2022: Important Dates

Application process started on: August 20, 2022

Application deadline: September 5, 2022

The last date for payment through Challan: September 6, 2022

Date of the application form correction window: September 7, 2022

Eligibility Criteria

As per the official notice, candidates should have passed the Class 12 standard or equivalent examination from a recognised board or university

Candidates aged between 18 to 30 years are eligible to apply for Grade C, and candidates aged between 18 to 27 years can apply for Grade D Exam 2022

Application Fees

The application fee is 100. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee

Here's how to complete the SSC Stenographer Registration 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at SSC.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the required details

Step 4: Pay the application fees to proceed

Step 5: Then, take a printout of the application form for future reference

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative