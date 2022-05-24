SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Skill Test Schedule Out, Here's How To Access Demo Test Link

SSC Stenographer skill test: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on May 23 has released the dates for skill test or stenography test of the Stenographer Grade C and D examination, 2020. The schedule highlights that the exam will be conducted on June 20 and 21, 2022. However, the official notification reads, "Exam dates are tentative and subject to the COVID-19 situation." SSC has uploaded a demo link for stenography test in the CANDIDATE'S CORNER of the SSC website. Along with SSC Stenographer Skill Test dates, the commission has published some instructions for candidates.
Follow these steps to access demo link
- Go to the official website ssc.nic.in
- Then go to candidate corner
- Then click on the link which reads, "A demo link for stenography test- Stenographer Grade C and Grade D examination
- Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required details
- The test window wil appear on the screen
Here is the direct link to take test
SSC Steno Skill Test: Chcek guidelines here
- The print out of the typed text will not be taken after the Stenography Skill Test(Transcription).
- Candidates for English Transcription (Typing) are advised to choose English (US) as their Keyboard Layout option.
- Candidates for Hindi Transcription Oyping) are advised to choose Hindi lnscript /Hindi Kiutidev/ Hindl Remington CBI / Hindi Remington GAIL as their Keyboard Layout option.
- VH Candidates who wil! bring their BRAILLE Typewriter will be allotted an isolated Seat to avoid any disturbance to other candidates.
- The Commission will provide the Computer and Keyboard and Shorthand Notebook for the test. No candidate will be allowed to bring his/her own key board.
- Candidates will bring their own Pen / Pencil / Sharpener / Eraser for the test, g. Compensatory Time to eligible candidates will only be permissible during Transcription (Typing). There will be no any compensatory time during the Shorthand Dictation.