SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Skill Test Schedule Out, Here's How To Access Demo Test Link

SSC Stenographer skill test: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on May 23 has released the dates for skill test or stenography test of the Stenographer Grade C and D examination, 2020. The schedule highlights that the exam will be conducted on June 20 and 21, 2022. However, the official notification reads, "Exam dates are tentative and subject to the COVID-19 situation." SSC has uploaded a demo link for stenography test in the CANDIDATE'S CORNER of the SSC website. Along with SSC Stenographer Skill Test dates, the commission has published some instructions for candidates.

Follow these steps to access demo link

Go to the official website ssc.nic.in

Then go to candidate corner

Then click on the link which reads, "A demo link for stenography test- Stenographer Grade C and Grade D examination

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required details

The test window wil appear on the screen

Here is the direct link to take test

SSC Steno Skill Test: Chcek guidelines here