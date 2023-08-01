SSC Stenographer Notification 2023 Releasing On August 2, Check Full Details Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is scheduled to release the stenographer grade C and D recruitment notification 2023 on August 2. Once released, it will be available on the official website- ssc.nic.in. With the release of the notification, the application window for recruitment will also begin. Meanwhile, aspirants can check the eligibility criteria, exam dates and other details here.

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023

The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Recruitment Exam will be held on October 12 and 13, as per the SSC calendar. Candidates will have to clear the written test, followed by a skill test. The written exam will be held in a computer-based- test mode.

Vacancies of Stenographer Grade „C‟ and Stenographer Grade „D‟ are in Ministries/Departments/Organizations of Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country

SSC Steno Notification 2023

Age Limit:

Stenographer Grade „C‟: 18 to 30 years as on 01.01.2022, i.e., candidates born not before 02.01.1992 and not later than 01.01.2004 are eligible to apply.

Stenographer Grade „D‟: 18 to 27 years as on 01.01.2022, i.e., Candidates born not before 02.01.1995 and not later than 01.01.2004 are eligible to apply

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

How to apply for SSC Steno Recruitment 2023?