SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Application Window For 1207 Vacancies Closing On Aug 23

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon close the application window for the stenographer grade C and D recruitment 2023. The last date to apply is August 23. There are a total of 1207 vacancies. Out of the 1207 vacancies, 93 are for stenographer grade C posts and 1114 for stenographer grade D posts.

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Key Dates

Application began on August 2

Last date to apply- August 23 (11 pm)

Last date and time for making online fee payment - August 23 (11 pm)

Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges - August 24 to 25

Computer-Based Exam- October 2023

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023

The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Recruitment Exam will be held on October 12 and 13, as per the SSC calendar. Candidates will have to clear the written test, followed by a skill test. The written exam will be held in a computer-based- test mode.

Vacancies of Stenographer Grade „C‟ and Stenographer Grade „D‟ are in Ministries/Departments/Organizations of the Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country

SSC Steno Notification 2023

Age Limit:

Stenographer Grade ‘C’: 18 to 30 years as on 01.08.2023, i.e., candidates born not before 02.08.1993 and not later than 01.08.2005 are eligible to apply.

Stenographer Grade ‘D’: 18 to 27 years as on 01.08.2023, i.e., Candidates born not before 02.08.1996 and not later than 01.08.2005 are eligible to apply.

SSC Steno Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. Click here to read detailed notification.

How to apply for SSC Steno Recruitment 2023?