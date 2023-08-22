Last Updated:

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Application Window For 1207 Vacancies Closing On Aug 23

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon close the application window for the stenographer grade C and D recruitment 2023.

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon close the application window for the stenographer grade C and D recruitment 2023. The last date to apply is August 23. There are a total of 1207 vacancies. Out of the 1207 vacancies, 93 are for stenographer grade C posts and 1114 for stenographer grade D posts. 

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Key Dates

  • Application began on August 2
  • Last date to apply- August 23 (11 pm)
  • Last date and time for making online fee payment - August 23 (11 pm)
  • Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges - August 24 to  25
  • Computer-Based Exam- October 2023
The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Recruitment Exam will be held on October 12 and 13, as per the SSC calendar. Candidates will have to clear the written test,  followed by a skill test. The written exam will be held in a computer-based- test mode.

Vacancies of Stenographer Grade „C‟ and Stenographer Grade „D‟ are in Ministries/Departments/Organizations of the Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country

SSC Steno Notification 2023

 Age Limit:

Stenographer Grade ‘C’: 18 to 30 years as on 01.08.2023, i.e., candidates born not before 02.08.1993 and not later than 01.08.2005 are eligible to apply.

Stenographer Grade ‘D’: 18 to 27 years as on 01.08.2023, i.e., Candidates born not before 02.08.1996 and not later than 01.08.2005 are eligible to apply.

SSC Steno Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. Click here to read detailed notification. 

How to apply for SSC Steno Recruitment 2023?

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Register yourself on the login portal given on homepage
  • Step 3: Log in using the registration number and password
  • Step 4: Click on the Steno Tab
  • Step 5: Fill out the application form, upload the required documents and pay the fees
  • Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page. 
