SSC Stenographer Skill Test Candidates Demand Re-exam Over Poor Quality Of Speakers

SSC stenographer typing test candidates demand a re-exam to be held, claiming that the exam's speaker quality was poor causing issues in dictation.

SSC

Image: SSC Stenographer 2023 exam reconduct: student demand (ANI)


The SSC stenographers exam skill (shorthand, typing) test was conducted nationwide on Wednesday, February 15 by the Staff Selection Commission. Many candidates who appeared for the test are demanding a re-exam to be held, claiming that the poor speaker quality in the shorthand and typing test caused the dictation to be unclear.

Students take their demands on social media 

Taking to Twitter, the protesting candidates posted their demands with hashtags #reschedule_exam, #reconduct_of_stenographer_exam, #sscsteno. 

“I am a shorthand aspirant, I appeared in SSC stenographer C and D examination held on 15 February 2023, there were a lot of problems regarding the dictation with the speaker stammering and the pronunciation of the speaker was not clear. Please re-conduct the examination,” tweeted a candidate. 

“Speakers used for dictation were not good, the sound was not clear and pronunciation was not good at all,” tweeted another candidate. 

 

 

What is the Stenographer Examination?

Notably, Stenographer Examination is a recruitment exam for candidates who have successfully completed their Intermediate from a recognized board of the university. 

The SSC offers two levels of the stenographer examination. Tier 1 is an online computer-based test (CBT) and tier 2 is a shorthand skill test. Candidates who pass the SSC Stenographer skill test will receive postings within several central government ministries and divisions.

Furthermore, this year a total of 13,100 applicants were selected for the skill test of Stenographer Grade C and 47,246 candidates for the skill test of Stenographer Grade D. 

