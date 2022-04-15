STPI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies For Engineers On Offer, Check Details Here

STPI Recruitment 2022: Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has invited online applications from applicants for the post of Member Technical Support Staff/Assistant. Through this recruitment drive, STPI aims to fill a total of 5 posts. As per the official notice, candidates with any degree or diploma are eligible to apply for this job.

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination which will consist of questions from generic areas (logical and analytical reasoning capabilities, quantitative and qualitative abilities, and generic awareness and aptitude). The application fee is Rs 300 for general category candidates. Candidates over 56 years of age are not eligible to apply.

STPI Recruitment 2022 | Educational Qualification

To apply for Member Technical Support Staff/Assistant candidates must have 3 years of Diploma in Electronics/Computer Science/Information Technology/Telecommunication OR Bachelor in Electronics/Computer Science/Computer Application/IT OR possess a DOEACC 'A' level certificate with two years of experience.

STPI Recruitment 2022 | Important dates

Opening Date for Submission of Online Application: April 9, 2022

Closing Date of Receipt of Online Application: May 6, 2022

Closing Date of Receipt of duly signed-in Application: May 21, 2022

Closing Date of Receipt of duly signed-in Application from the remote area as mentioned above: May 31, 2022

STPI Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

To apply candidates must visit the official website of STPI

Then fill out the application form

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fees

Click on the submit button

Then, take a printout of the document for future use

Here's the direct link to apply - STPI Recruitment 2022

Image: Unsplash/ Representative