Supreme Court Of India Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 25 Translator Posts; See Direct Link

SC Recruitment: The Supreme Court of India has released a notice informing about the vacancies of 25 ex-cade Court Assistant (Junior Translator).

Supreme Court

SC Recruitment: The Supreme Court of India has released a notice informing about the vacancies of 25 ex-cade Court Assistant (Junior Translator) post. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for posts from April 18 to May 14 by visiting the official website: sci.gov.in. 

SC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

English to Assamese - 2
English to Bengali - 2
English to Telugu - 2
English to Gujarati - 2
English to Urdu - 2
English to Marathi - 2
English to Tamil - 2
English to Kannada - 2
English to Malayalam - 2
English to Manipuri - 2
English to Odia - 2
English to Punjabi - 2
English to Nepali - 1

Supreme Court Recruitment | Eligibility criteria

All those students who have graduated from university with English and the respective vernacular language as main subjects, with a minimum of two years of experience in translation work from English to the respective vernacular language and vice-versa in government or reputed public institutions, are eligible to apply for these posts. 

SC translator posts | Skills

  • Candidates having proficiency in computer operations and knowledge of relevant office packages, including MS Word, word processing in English, and the respective vernacular languages, are required. 
  • Candidates should not be over 32 years of age as of January 1, 2021. 
  • As per the government rules, there is some age relaxation for reserved category candidates 

SC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: Visit the official website: main.sci.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Recruitments."
  • Step 3: On the recruitment page, click on "Apply for Court Assistant – Junior Translator."
  • Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload the documents required.
  • Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form.
  • Step 6: Download and take a printout.

Here's direct link to apply - SC Recruitment 2022

Supreme Court Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale 

  • The salary is Rs 77,086, which includes a basic pay of Rs 44,900 and other allowances. 

SC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

  • General and OBC candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application and test fee of Rs 500.
  • Candidates from the SC, ST, Ex-servicemen, PH, and dependents of freedom fighters' categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 250.

