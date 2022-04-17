Supreme Court Of India Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 25 Translator Posts; See Direct Link

SC Recruitment: The Supreme Court of India has released a notice informing about the vacancies of 25 ex-cade Court Assistant (Junior Translator) post. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for posts from April 18 to May 14 by visiting the official website: sci.gov.in.

SC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

English to Assamese - 2

English to Bengali - 2

English to Telugu - 2

English to Gujarati - 2

English to Urdu - 2

English to Marathi - 2

English to Tamil - 2

English to Kannada - 2

English to Malayalam - 2

English to Manipuri - 2

English to Odia - 2

English to Punjabi - 2

English to Nepali - 1

Supreme Court Recruitment | Eligibility criteria

All those students who have graduated from university with English and the respective vernacular language as main subjects, with a minimum of two years of experience in translation work from English to the respective vernacular language and vice-versa in government or reputed public institutions, are eligible to apply for these posts.

SC translator posts | Skills

Candidates having proficiency in computer operations and knowledge of relevant office packages, including MS Word, word processing in English, and the respective vernacular languages, are required.

Candidates should not be over 32 years of age as of January 1, 2021.

As per the government rules, there is some age relaxation for reserved category candidates

SC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website: main.sci.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Recruitments."

Step 3: On the recruitment page, click on "Apply for Court Assistant – Junior Translator."

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload the documents required.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Download and take a printout.

Here's direct link to apply - SC Recruitment 2022

Supreme Court Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

The salary is Rs 77,086, which includes a basic pay of Rs 44,900 and other allowances.

SC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

General and OBC candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application and test fee of Rs 500.

Candidates from the SC, ST, Ex-servicemen, PH, and dependents of freedom fighters' categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 250.

