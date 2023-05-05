Tamil Nadu D.El.Ed Registration 2023 To Begin On May 9; Important Notices Inside

The Directorate of Government Exam Tamil Nadu (DGE TN) will open the registration window for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) exam 2023 on May 9. Candidates who wish to appear for TN D.El.Ed will be able to register before May 13. The exam will be held in June.

Tamil Nadu D.El.Ed Exam 2023

TNDGE has already uploaded the schedule for Tamil Nadu D.El.Ed exam 2023. The exam is scheduled to begin on June 23 and end on July 12. Click here for the detailed schedule. Read important instructions here. Candidates can apply online at https://www.dge.tn.gov.in/.

TN D.El.Ed Registrations 2023

Candidates will have to pay Rs 50 per subject while applying. They will have to pay Rs 100 each for 1st year and 2nd-year mark certificates along with Rs 15 registration and service charge. They will also have to pay Rs 70 as an online application charge. Aspirants who fail to register before May 13 will get additional time to apply on May 15 and 16. However, they will have to pay a late fine of Rs 1000. Click here to read detailed notification.