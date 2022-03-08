Tamil Nadu TET 2022 Notification Out: Application Link To Be Activated On March 14

Tamil Nadu TET 2022: Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test notification has been released which informs about the opening and closing date of application link. In order to work as teachers in government schools, candidates will have to clear the TET exam. According to the notification, the commencement of submission of the online application will begin from March 14 to April 13. Candidates should apply only through online mode in the TNTRB website http://www.trb.tn.nic.in

TN TET Notification 2022 highlights that secondary grade teachers who take from Class one to Class 5 will appear for TN-TET paper-1 and graduate teachers who handle classes VI and above will have to write paper-II exam. TET examination will be held in all districts across the state. To be noted that the board reserves the right to increase or decrease the number of examination centres and to re-allot the candidates for administrative reasons. The examination centre details will be mentioned in admit card.

Minimum Educational Qualifications to write TNTET Papers

Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).

Or Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002.

Or Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.).

Notification reads, "Relaxation up to 5% in the qualifying marks shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to reserved categories such as BC, BC(M), MBC/DNC, SC, SC(A), ST and Persons with Disability Candidates."

TN TET 2022: Check application fee details

Applicants will be charged with an examination fee is Rs. 500

For candidates falling under SC, SCA, ST category, the examination fee is Rs. 250

Official notification reads, "Online payment to be made only through Payment Gateway. (Net banking/Credit Card / Debit Card). Offline mode of payment in any form such as Demand Draft / Postal order, etc. will not be accepted. The candidates, who want to appear for both Paper-I and Paper-II, should pay separately for both teh papers."

Tamil Nadu TET notification 2022: Check important dates here

Notification has been issued on March 7, 2022

TN TET 2022 application link will be activated on March 14, 2022

Last date for submitting online application is April 13, 2022

The TET examination date has not been announced yet

Exam date for Paper II has also not been announced yet

Here is how to apply