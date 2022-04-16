TANCET Registration Deadline To End On April 18; See How To Apply & More

TANCET 2022 Registration: The application process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) will end on April 18, 2022. Every year, this state-level entrance test is conducted by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the State Government of Tamil Nadu. Candidates who will qualify for the examination will be eligible for admission to various PG courses such as M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., M.Plan., MBA, MCA, and others at private and government colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu.

TANCET Registration 2022 | TANCET Application Fee | Last Date

The entrance test fee for general candidates is Rs 800

Whereas, SC/SCA/ST candidates are required to pay Rs 400 as the application fee

Candidates can pay the application fee through online system including, debit card, credit and net banking.

Candidates must note that the registration deadline in 2022 is April 18, and they must fill out the application form before the deadline because the link will be unavailable.

TANCET Registration 2022: Educational Qulaification

Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from any recognized institutions.

Candidates must have scored at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ ST) in their qualifying examination to be eligible for admission.

TANCET Registration: Here's how to apply for TANCET Registration 2022: