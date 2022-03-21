TCS Off Campus Hiring: Here's How Freshers & Experienced Candidates Make A Career In TCS

TCS Recruitment: TCS has informed that it will be hiring fresh graduates from the year 2020, 2021, and 2022. Interested candidates will have to get themselves registered and clear the ongoing test. Freshers are eligible to apply and apart from them, candidates with prior work experience of up to 2 years are eligible to apply. The TCS Atlas Hiring test schedule will be sent to the registered participants on their e-mail addresses. Eligibility, age qualification, selection process, and application steps can be checked here.

Click on this link to apply

Here is how to apply for TCS Off Campus Hiring for YoP 2019, 2020 & 2021

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should log in to the TCS Next Step Portal

Step 2: On the homepage, register and apply for the TCS Off Campus hiring process

Step 4: There will be two scenarios. If any candidate is a registered user, then they should log in and proceed to complete the application form. Upon submission, kindly click on ‘Apply For Drive’.

If applicants are new user, kindly click on ‘Register Now’, choose category as ‘IT’ and proceed to fill details. Submit your application form and click on “Apply For Drive”.

Step 5. To confirm your status, check "Track Your Application". The status should reflect as "Applied for Drive"

TCS hiring: Check eligibility here