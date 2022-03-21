TCS Off Campus Hiring: Here's How Freshers & Experienced Candidates Make A Career In TCS

TCS Recruitment: TCS has informed that it will be hiring fresh graduates from the year 2020, 2021, and 2022. Interested candidates will have to get themselves registered and clear the ongoing test. Freshers are eligible to apply and apart from them, candidates with prior work experience of up to 2 years are eligible to apply. The TCS Atlas Hiring test schedule will be sent to the registered participants on their e-mail addresses. Eligibility, age qualification, selection process, and application steps can be checked here.
Here is how to apply for TCS Off Campus Hiring for YoP 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should log in to the TCS Next Step Portal
- Step 2: On the homepage, register and apply for the TCS Off Campus hiring process
- Step 4: There will be two scenarios. If any candidate is a registered user, then they should log in and proceed to complete the application form. Upon submission, kindly click on ‘Apply For Drive’.
- If applicants are new user, kindly click on ‘Register Now’, choose category as ‘IT’ and proceed to fill details. Submit your application form and click on “Apply For Drive”.
- Step 5. To confirm your status, check "Track Your Application". The status should reflect as "Applied for Drive"
TCS hiring: Check eligibility here
- Eligible streams: B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech/MCA/M.Sc from the Year of Passing 2019, 2020 and 2021
- Percentage: Minimum aggregate (all subjects in all semesters) marks of 60% or 6 CGPA in each of Class Xth, Class XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and Post-Graduation examination is required
- Highest Qualification: Students should have completed their education in the stipulated course duration (i.e. no extended education)
- Backlogs/Arrears/ATKT: Students should not have any pending backlogs
- Gap / Break in Education: It is mandatory to declare gaps in education, if any. Overall academic gap should not exceed 24 months until highest qualification. Relevant document proof, as applicable, will be checked for gaps in education
- Course Types: Only full-time courses will be considered (part-time/correspondence courses will not be considered). Students who have completed their Secondary and/or Senior Secondary course from NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) are also eligible to apply if the other courses are full-time
- Work Experience: Students with prior work experience of up to 2 years are eligible to apply for the TCS Off Campus Hiring Process
- Age: Students should be of 18 to 28 years of age to participate in the TCS Off Campus Hiring process
- Courses & Discipline: Students from B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech/MCA/M.Sc from any specialization offered by a recognized university/college are eligible