Telangana CM Launches Coaching Classes For Deprived Candidates, Announces 80,000 Vacancies

Telangana Govt Jobs: The Telangana government has announced that it is going to fill as many as 80, 000 vacancies across the state soon. Telangana Chief Minister KCR has directed the concerned department that these vacancies must be filled with the highest priority. To prepare the aspirants, State Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy has launched coaching classes for competitive exams. The announcement regarding the job vacancy was made at an event held by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education where several high-rank personalities gathered.

Telangana govt to fill 80000 vacancies, coaching classes launched for preparation

The announcement of job vacancies was made at an event that was held on April 20 and was attended by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education's Chairman, Prof. R. Limbadri, and Vice-Chairman, Prof. V. Venkata Ramana. Vice-chancellors of six universities, including Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Palamuru University, Telangana University, Satavahana University, and Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, also attended the event to launch the coaching classes.

Through these coaching classes, students belonging to the poor, EWS category, or rural section will benefit, as they will be able to appear and crack the competitive examinations. Professors of the universities and experts will hold the classes to help the students to prepare for the competitive examinations. Along with the classes, students will also be provided with all the required assistance to face the examinations, and they will also be given proper infrastructure, books, and reference materials. Teachers will also hold mock interviews and sample question papers for national-level interviews will also be given to the students.



Image: ANI/ Representative