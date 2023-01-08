Telangana HC Recruitment: Vacancies Open For 1,226 Office Subordinates; Know How To Apply

Telangana HC Recruitment 2023: The Telangana High Court is recruiting candidates for office subordinates in the judicial districts of the state of Telangana. According to the schedule, the application process will begin on January 11, 2023, and the last date for the candidates to submit the application form is January 31, 2023. Interested and eligible people can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at tshc.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, as many as 1,226 vacancies of Office Subordinates will be filled in the department. It is to be noted that the authorities will release the admit cards for the computer-based examination on February 15, and the examination will be held in March 2023. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the Telangana HC Recruitment 2023.

Here's direct link to check the Notification for Telangana HC Recruitment

Important dates

Starting Date to Apply Online: January 11, 2023

Closing Date to Apply Online: January 31, 2023

Telangana HC recruitment: Examination fee

The examination fee is Rs 600 for the OC and BC categories.

Whereas the examination fee is for SC/ST and EWS category candidates, the application fee is Rs 400.

Telangana HC Recruitment 2023: Here's how to apply for vacancies

Step 1: In order to apply for the Telangana High Court, candidates are required to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Then, fill out the application form by uploading the required details.

Step 4: Upload the required documents.

Step 5: Then, pay the application fees

Step 6 Candidates then must take a printout of the application for future use.

NOTE: It is strongly advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative