Telangana High Court Office Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 1226 Subordinate Posts

Telangana High Court Office Recruitment: The Telangana High Court is reviewing candidates for office-subordinate posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of the Telangana High Court at tshc.gov.in. The registration process is now underway, and candidates can apply for the posts until January 31, 2023. Candidates can check Telangana High Court Recruitment Notification here.

Telangana High Court Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, as many as 1226 posts will be filled in the organisation.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: January 11, 2023

Closing date of application: January 31, 2023

Download of Hall Tickets: February 15, 2023

Date of the computer-based exam: March 2023

Eligibility Criteria

All those candidates who want to apply for the posts must have passed any exam between Class 7 to Class 10 or its equivalent examination.

Candidates who is having higher qualification than 10th class shall not be considered as eligible.

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 and 34 years old.

Examination Fees

The examination fees for candidates belonging to OC and BC categories is ₹600/-.

SC, ST, and EWS category candidates are required to pay Rs 400 as the application fees, excluding applicable service charges.

Here's how to apply for Telangana High Court Recruitment

Step 1: In order to apply for Telangana High Court Recruitment, candidates must first visit the official website

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Candidates are then required to complete the registration process

Step 4: Then, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload all the required documents and pay the application fees

Step 6: Submit the application form and take a printout of the document for future use

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)