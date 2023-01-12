Telangana High Court Office Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 1226 Subordinate Posts

Telangana High Court Office Recruitment: The Telangana High Court is reviewing candidates for office-subordinate posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of the Telangana High Court at tshc.gov.in. The registration process is now underway, and candidates can apply for the posts until January 31, 2023. Candidates can check Telangana High Court Recruitment Notification here.
Telangana High Court Recruitment: Vacancy Details
- Through this recruitment drive, as many as 1226 posts will be filled in the organisation.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: January 11, 2023
- Closing date of application: January 31, 2023
- Download of Hall Tickets: February 15, 2023
- Date of the computer-based exam: March 2023
Eligibility Criteria
- All those candidates who want to apply for the posts must have passed any exam between Class 7 to Class 10 or its equivalent examination.
- Candidates who is having higher qualification than 10th class shall not be considered as eligible.
Age Limit
- The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 and 34 years old.
Examination Fees
- The examination fees for candidates belonging to OC and BC categories is ₹600/-.
- SC, ST, and EWS category candidates are required to pay Rs 400 as the application fees, excluding applicable service charges.
Here's how to apply for Telangana High Court Recruitment
- Step 1: In order to apply for Telangana High Court Recruitment, candidates must first visit the official website
- Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link
- Step 3: Candidates are then required to complete the registration process
- Step 4: Then, fill out the application form
- Step 5: Upload all the required documents and pay the application fees
- Step 6: Submit the application form and take a printout of the document for future use
(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)